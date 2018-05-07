Darius Hillary: Waived by Raiders
Hillary was waived by the Raiders on Monday.
Hillary was signed to the Raiders' practice squad toward the end of last season after being waived by the Browns, but he has now been let go once again in order to make room for the signing of Derrick Johnson. Should Hillary clear waivers, he'll look to get involved in another team's offseason program.
