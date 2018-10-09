Darius Jackson: Back with Dallas
Jackson signed with the Cowboys' practice squad Tuesday, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.
Jackson spent the preseason with the Cowboys before ultimately being released during final roster cut downs. The Packers scooped him up, and Jackson appeared in two games for Green Bay, though he failed to register an offensive statistic.
