Darius Jackson: Cut by Packers
Jackson was waived by the Packers on Saturday.
Jackson played two games for the Packers but did not record an offensive statistic. Tyler Lancaster will take Jackson's spot on Green Bay's 53-man roster.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top Fantasy football rankings, Week 5
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 5
-
Week 5 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 5 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits for every game
Who should you start in Week 5? Who needs to be avoided? Dave Richard reveals what his research...
-
Week 5 Fantasy Sleepers
Looking for a potential difference maker to slide into your lineup for Week 5? Jamey Eisenberg's...
-
What you missed: Brady gets some help
Tom Brady got plenty of help Thursday night, while Andrew Luck succeeded in spite of his cast....