Jackson was cut from the Colts' practice squad Tuesday.

Jackson originally joined the practice squad Friday. The 25-year-old has seen a fall from grace since operating as the top running back for the Cowboys in training camp. Jackson has the ability to at least provide a team with depth at running back, but for now he'll have to find another opportunity elsewhere in the league.

