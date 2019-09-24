Darius Jackson: Cut from Colts' practice squad
Jackson was cut from the Colts' practice squad Tuesday.
Jackson originally joined the practice squad Friday. The 25-year-old has seen a fall from grace since operating as the top running back for the Cowboys in training camp. Jackson has the ability to at least provide a team with depth at running back, but for now he'll have to find another opportunity elsewhere in the league.
