Jackson was released from Dallas' practice squad Monday, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Jackson originally signed to the practice squad Sep. 10. The 25-year-old served as the team's top back at the start of training camp while Ezekiel Elliott held out, but he ultimately didn't make the 53-man roster. He'll now have to find another opportunity elsewhere.

