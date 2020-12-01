site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Darius Jackson: Cut loose from practice squad
RotoWire Staff
Dec 1, 2020
10:52 am ET 1 min read
Jackson was released from the Colts' practice squad on Tuesday.
The Eastern Michigan product has gone back and forth on the Indianapolis practice squad multiple times this season and is now off of it once again. Jackson's departure clears a spot for Indianapolis to sign another player to its practice squad.
