Jackson was signed to the Buccaneers' practice squad Wednesday, Carmen Vitali of the team's official site reports.

Jackson entered the league as a sixth-round pick of the Cowboys in 2016 and has gone on to play in four career games while also spending time on the Colts' practice squad. He'll serve as organizational depth for the time being and would presumably have a chance to jump to the active roster were injuries to strike Ronald Jones or Peyton Barber.