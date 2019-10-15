Jackson was released off the Buccaneers' practice squad Tuesday, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.

Jackson signed with Tampa Bay's practice squad last week but will now be looking for a new team. The 25-year-old was a sixth-round pick by the Cowboys in 2016, and he's already spent time on the Cowboys', Colts', and Buccaneers' practice squads this season.

