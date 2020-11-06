site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: darius-jackson-rejoins-practice-squad | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Darius Jackson: Rejoins practice squad
By
RotoWire Staff
Nov 6, 2020
at
10:09 am ET 1 min read
The Colts re-signed
Jackson to the practice squad Friday.
Jackson was just cut from Indianapolis' practice squad earlier this week, but he'll now return to the team in an emergency depth capacity. In a corresponding move, kicker Matt Gay was cut from the practice squad.
More News
3D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
09/16/2020
• by RotoWire Staff
08/02/2020
• by RotoWire Staff
12/30/2019
• by RotoWire Staff
11/12/2019
• by RotoWire Staff
10/15/2019
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 5 min read
Heath Cummings
• 1 min read
Heath Cummings
• 2 min read
Dave Richard
• 6 min read
Heath Cummings
• 2 min read