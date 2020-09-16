site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Darius Jackson: Resurfaces on practice squad
By
RotoWire Staff
Sep 16, 2020
at
12:22 pm ET 1 min read
The Colts signed
Jackson to the practice squad Wednesday.
Jackson claims the spot on Indianapolis' practice squad which opened up with Daurice Fountain being promoted to the 53-man roster. He hasn't appeared in a regular-season game since 2018, when he spent time with both the Packers and Cowboys.
