Jackson signed with the Colts' practice squad Tuesday.

Jackson last played in Week 17 of the 2018 season for the Cowboys, and he rushed six times for 16 yards. Reserve running back Jordan Wilkins is battling an ankle injury, so Jackson will join the organization in case it's a long-term issue.

