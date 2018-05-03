Darius Jackson: Waived by Browns
Jackson (knee) was waived by the Browns on Thursday.
Jackson was claimed by Cleveland near the end of the 2016 season, missed ended up missing all of 2017 after he was waived/injured in June and reverted back to the Browns' injured reserve with a knee injury.
