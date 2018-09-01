The Jets cut James on Friday, Brian Costello of the New York Post reports.

James, an undrafted free agent, was unable to make enough of an impression during training camp to earn a role providing depth at offensive tackle. As a result, he will be forced to locate a new landing spot.

