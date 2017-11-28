Jennings signed with the Titans' practice squad Tuesday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Jennings was recently let go by the Titans in order to make room on the active roster for wideout Harry Douglas, but the team has elected to keep him within the organization. Jennings will likely have a shot at a promotion should another injury hit Tennessee's wide receiving unit.

