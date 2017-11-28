Darius Jennings: Added to Titans' practice squad
Jennings signed with the Titans' practice squad Tuesday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.
Jennings was recently let go by the Titans in order to make room on the active roster for wideout Harry Douglas, but the team has elected to keep him within the organization. Jennings will likely have a shot at a promotion should another injury hit Tennessee's wide receiving unit.
More News
-
Week 13 Rest of Season Rankings
As Fantasy owners make tough lineup decisions with playoff implications on the line, see where...
-
What you missed: Monday wrap up
Chris Towers catches you up on all of the latest news from around the NFL.
-
Kamara No. 1? Sit Broncos? Ajayi?
Heath Cummings discusses Alvin Kamara's remarkable rookie season, and the continuing struggles...
-
Early Week 13 Waiver Wire
The future might be about to begin in San Francisco, and Jimmy Garoppolo may be ready to take...
-
Week 12 Rankings Analysis
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Feeling thankful on Thanksgiving weekend, it's time to bank on Patriots running back Dion Lewis...