The Titans cut Jennings on Thursday, Jim Wyatt of the team's official site reports.

Jennings was let go to make room for Hroniss Grasu on the 53-man roster. The Virginia product will look to catch on elsewhere in the league. He offers upside in the return game, and potential as a depth receiver.

