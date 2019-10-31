Darius Jennings: Let go by Tennessee
The Titans cut Jennings on Thursday, Jim Wyatt of the team's official site reports.
Jennings was let go to make room for Hroniss Grasu on the 53-man roster. The Virginia product will look to catch on elsewhere in the league. He offers upside in the return game, and potential as a depth receiver.
