Darius Jennings: Waived by Titans
The Titans waived Jennings on Saturday, Jason Wolf of The Tennessean reports.
Jennings was let go in order to create room on the roster for returning veteran receiver Harry Douglas. The 25-year-old pass-catcher failed to participate in any game this season for the Titans, so it is no surprise he was the odd man out. He figures to either land on the team's practice squad or look for a new opportunity assuming he clears waivers.
