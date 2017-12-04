Latham was waived by Oakland on Monday, Scott Bair of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

The decision to place Latham on waivers came after the reinstatement of Michael Crabtree from his suspension. Latham has been largely inactive this season due to a variety of reasons including suspensions and injuries. His future in the NFL remains widely uncertain at the present time.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories