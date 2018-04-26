Latham was waived by the Raiders on Thursday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

Latham was waived just hours before the beginning of the 2018 NFL Draft. The 2016 undrafted free agent played 17 games for Oakland in the 2016 and 2017 seasons, but managed to log only 24 combined tackles. The 23-year-old was previously waived by the Raiders in December of 2017, and apparently did not impress enough on the practice squad to earn a spot on the 53-man roster. Latham will hope to find a depth role elsewhere in the league.