Darius Philon: Gets cut following arrest
The Cardinals released Philon on Saturday, Darren Urban of the team's official site reports.
Brought in to bolster the Cardinals defensive line as a free agent in March, Philon instead finds himself without a job following his arrest Friday morning. Any team that takes a chance on Philon will be doing so with the likelihood that he'll be facing a suspension from the NFL at some point. After this move, the Cardinals are expected to slot rookie Zach Allen into the starting lineup.
