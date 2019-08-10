The Cardinals released Philon on Saturday, Darren Urban of the team's official site reports.

Brought in to bolster the Cardinals defensive line as a free agent in March, Philon instead finds himself without a job following his arrest Friday morning. Any team that takes a chance on Philon will be doing so with the likelihood that he'll be facing a suspension from the NFL at some point. After this move, the Cardinals are expected to slot rookie Zach Allen into the starting lineup.

