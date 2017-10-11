Play

Powe was signed to the Giants' practice squad Monday, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.

Powe was waived off injured reserve by the Giants at the close of the preseason with a hamstring injury. If the 23-year-old ever joins the 53-man roster, he could potentially have a real chance to contribute given the three season-ending injuries sustained by Giants' receivers Sunday.

