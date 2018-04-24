The Giants waived Powe (foot) on Monday, Ralph Vacchiano of SportsNet New York reports.

Powe, who went undrafted out of Cal in 2017, spent the majority of his rookie season on the Giants' practice squad before getting called up in December. Unfortunately, Powe fractured his foot on his first career reception in Week 15 against the Cowboys and ended the year on injured reserve. While it isn't clear where he stands in his recovery, Powe will become an unrestricted free agent if he passes through waivers unclaimed.