The Chiefs waived Rush (undisclosed) from injured reserve with an injury settlement Friday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Rush was set to miss the entire 2025 season after reverting to IR this past Saturday, but he'll now have the opportunity to sign with a team once he's fully healthy. Rush has appeared in five regular-season games -- all with the Steelers -- since being selected by Pittsburgh in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft.