The Steelers released Darius Slay on Tuesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Slay mutually parted ways with the team after being a healthy scratch last Sunday against the Bills. The cornerback will consider signing with another team if he clears waivers, which is likely due to the roughly 10 million dollar cap hit associated with the claim. The Steelers will roll with a cornerback trio of Joey Porter, James Pierre, and recently signed Asante Samuel.