Darius Slayton: Skips senior season to turn pro

Slayton will skip his senior season at Auburn and will enter the 2019 NFL draft, Opelika-Auburn News reports.

In terms of the regular season, Slayton's 2018 showing was ok, but he put up a monster three-touchdown showing in the team's bowl game win over Purdue to boost his numbers. He finishes the season with 35 receptions for 670 yards and five touchdowns, the latter two figures also leading the team. Slayton has proven to be a big vertical threat for the Tigers, though some NFL scouts question his ability to win contested jump balls and elude professional defenders.