Darius Slayton: Skips senior season to turn pro
Slayton will skip his senior season at Auburn and will enter the 2019 NFL draft, Opelika-Auburn News reports.
In terms of the regular season, Slayton's 2018 showing was ok, but he put up a monster three-touchdown showing in the team's bowl game win over Purdue to boost his numbers. He finishes the season with 35 receptions for 670 yards and five touchdowns, the latter two figures also leading the team. Slayton has proven to be a big vertical threat for the Tigers, though some NFL scouts question his ability to win contested jump balls and elude professional defenders.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
NFL Playoff Challenge lineups, top picks
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challen...
-
Fantasy Football Wild Card picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for the Wild Card Round...
-
Playoff Challenge rankings
Jamey Eisenberg gives you rankings for any playoff challenge format, as well as DFS plays you...
-
Early look at our 2019 rankings
We're already looking ahead to 2019. Jamey Eisenberg, Heath Cummings and Dave Richard give...
-
Week 17 Injury Report Updates
If you're still playing, Week 17 has plenty of landmines to dodge. Check out who is in and...
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Sony Michel will look to close out the season strong in Week 17, making him Jamey Eisenberg's...