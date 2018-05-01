Victor was released by Arizona on Tuesday, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

The 24-year-old was signed to a reserve/future contract in January, but the Cardinals recently picked up fullback Austin Ramesh as an undrafted free agent and are expected to give him a legit shot. Victor spent his rookie season on the Cardinals' practice squad and may be looking for a similar role in 2018.

