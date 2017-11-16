Darnell Sankey: Waived by Colts
Sankley was waived by the Colts on Wednesday.
Sankey has played in six games for the Colts this season but has yet to record a tackle. The 23-year-old was let go to make room for linebacker Jermaine Grace.
