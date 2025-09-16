Darnell Savage: Cut by Jacksonville
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Jaguars released Savage on Tuesday.
Savage logged just one solo tackle through the first two games of the regular season while serving in a rotational role at safety behind Eric Murray and Andrew Wingard. Savage will explore his next options and should receive interest from teams looking to add veteran depth to the secondary.
