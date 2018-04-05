Da'Ron Payne: Visiting with Falcons

Payne is set to attend a pre-draft visit with Atlanta on Thursday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Payne is a viable candidate to become the Falcons' first-round selection in this year's draft with the team remaining thin at defensive tackle, but they may have to trade up from 26th overall in order to secure his services. The 311-pound run-stuffing behemoth took over the College Football Playoff for the Crimson Tide, earning Defensive Player of the Game honors in the National Championship as Alabama captured its second title in his three years at the university. Payne is unquestionably among the upper echelon of defensive line prospects capable of immediately turning around an NFL team's ability to stop the run, but his pass-rushing abilities are less certain, having produced only three sacks in 35 collegiate games. He mitigated some of those concerns by accumulating 12 quarterback pressures in Alabama's two playoff games after totaling 16 in 12 regular-season games.