Dennard (undisclosed) had a workout with the Ravens on Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of Sportstalk 790 Houston reports.
Dennard was waived off Arizona's injured reserve in early September but now appears to be healthy. The veteran cornerback was limited to eight games with Atlanta last season due to injury and remains in search of a new team.
