Darqueze Dennard: May find home soon
Dennard has garnered interest from the Bengals, Chiefs and one more team as an unrestricted free agent, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Not coincidentally, Dennard's most productive seasons have come with an increased snap count. Receiving 78.5 of those on defense in 2017 and 59.8 percent last year with the Bengals, he notched 153 tackles, two interceptions (one pick-six), two sacks, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery across 29 games. Wherever he lands, Dennard is a good bet to start considering the teams interested in his services.
