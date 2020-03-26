Dennard no longer plans to sign with the Jaguars, John Reid of The Florida Times-Union reports.

The two parties reached a verbal agreement last week but apparently couldn't close out a deal. Dennard thus remains an unrestricted free agent, coming off a 2019 campaign in which knee and hamstring injuries limited him to nine games. The 2014 first-round pick struggled to earn snaps early in his career, before emerging as a solid slot corner for the Bengals the past three seasons.