Darrell Daniels: Joins Cardinals' practice squad
Daniels landed on the Cardinals' practice squad Tuesday, Darren Urban of the team's official website reports.
Daniels was just cut from the 53-man roster in order to get a punter for the team's Week 4 game. No surprise that he landed back on the practice squad, as there may be room to call him back up sooner than later.
