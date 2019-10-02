Daniels landed on the Cardinals' practice squad Tuesday, Darren Urban of the team's official website reports.

Daniels was just cut from the 53-man roster in order to get a punter for the team's Week 4 game. No surprise that he landed back on the practice squad, as there may be room to call him back up sooner than later.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories