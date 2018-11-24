Daniels was waived by the Seahawks on Saturday, Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio 950 KJR Seattle reports.

Daniels was traded from the Colts to the Seahawks in early September and this is the second time the team has waived him. The 24-year-old joins Seattle's practice squad after being waived last time, and is surely a candidate to do so again this time around.

