Henderson made a visit with the Cardinals on Tuesday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.
Henderson is in search of his third team of the season, after having now been cut by both the Rams and the Jaguars. He could be a decent fit in Arizona, given the team's lack of established depth behind top back James Conner, who has handled offensive snap shares north of 90 percent in four of the past five games and could be in line for more rest over the final three weeks of the season now that the Cardinals have been eliminated from playoff contention. If Henderson lands with the Cardinals, he would be vying with rookie Keaontay Ingram and veteran Corey Clement for work behind Conner.
