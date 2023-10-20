Coach Sean McVay said Friday that Henderson will be active for Sunday's game against the Steelers, Adam Grosbard of the Orange County Register reports.

Henderson signed with the Rams' practice squad Tuesday following injuries to Kyren Williams (ankle) and Ronnie Rivers (knee). McVay said the team is still deciding whether to dress only three or all four of Henderson, Zach Evans, Royce Freeman and Myles Gaskin, but Henderson will be among the team's active running backs. Confirmation of Henderson's availability will be provided when the Rams either elevate him from the practice squad or sign him to the roster ahead of Sunday's game.