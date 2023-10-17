The Rams signed Henderson to their practice squad Tuesday.

With the Rams having traded Cam Akers to the Vikings earlier this season and the top two options on the backfield depth chart -- Kyren Williams (ankle) and Ronnie Rivers (knee) -- both looking unlikely to be available Week 7 versus the Steelers, the team will bring back a familiar face in Henderson. Before being waived last November, Henderson spent four seasons with the Rams, appearing in 50 regular-season games and scoring 17 touchdowns while averaging 4.4 yards on 396 carries and 7.2 yards on 66 catches. Though Henderson won't be added to the 53-man roster immediately, his familiarity with head coach Sean McVay's playbook will make him a candidate for an elevation ahead of Sunday's game once he gets a week of practice under his belt. The Rams currently have rookie sixth-round pick Zach Evans and Royce Freeman as their lone healthy running backs on the roster.