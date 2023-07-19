Henderson worked out for the Patriots on Wednesday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

As did fellow free agent Leonard Fournette, who offers a much different set of skills in the backfield. Henderson is small and quick, but he caught only 66 passes in four seasons with the Rams, compared to 396 carries for 1,742 yards (4.4 YPC) and 13 touchdowns. The Rams waived him last November and the Jags waived him less than three weeks later, so Henderson isn't likely to get much guaranteed money even if he signs with an RB-needy team before his 26th birthday in mid-August.