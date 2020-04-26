Darrell Stewart: Signs with Green Bay

Stewart is expected to sign with the Packers as an undrafted free agent, Aaron Nagler of Cheesehead TV reports.

The Packers surprisingly didn't select a wideout during the course of the 2020 NFL draft, but Stewart is still likely a longshot to crack the team's 53-man roster. The 23-year-old caught 49 passes for 697 yards and four touchdowns during his final collegiate season at Michigan State.