Darrell WIlliams: Let go by Saints
Williams was waived by the Saints on Tuesday, Josh Katzenstein of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.
Williams signed as an undrafted free agent with the team, after spending the last four years with Auburn. In 13 games for the Tigers last season, Williams made 74 tackles (37 solo) and one sack. He is now free to explore other options, but the Saints could still elect to bring Williams back if they wish.
