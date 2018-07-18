Revis has announced his retirement Tuesday on his instagram account.

One of the top cover men in NFL history, Revis played eight of his 11 seasons with the Jets and won a Super Bowl with the Patriots in 2014. He handled a significant role for the Chiefs in December and January, but he hasn't played at a high level since 2015, the first year of his second stint in New York. The 33-year-old cornerback finishes his career with 497 tackles, 140 passes defended and 29 interceptions in 145 regular-season games. He's a lock for the Hall of Fame and arguably the best cornerback of his generation.

More News
Our Latest Stories