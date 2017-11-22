Darrelle Revis: Signing with Chiefs
Revis is signing with the Chiefs on Wednesday, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM Radio reports.
With the obvious exception of Marcus Peters, the Chiefs haven't gotten much from their cornerbacks this season. The 32-year-old Revis won't necessarily provide a solution, but there's little harm in tacking a shot as Kansas City tries to break its freefall back toward the pack in the AFC West. If he proves that last year's conditioning issues are behind him, Revis could push Phillip Gaines for the starting right cornerback job within the next few weeks.
