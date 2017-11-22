Darrelle Revis: Signing with Kansas City
Revis agreed to terms Wednesday on a contract with the Chiefs, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM Radio reports.
With the obvious exception of Marcus Peters, the Chiefs haven't gotten much from their cornerbacks this season. The 32-year-old Revis won't necessarily provide a solution, but there's little harm in the Chiefs taking a look at him as the team tries to end its losing skid. If Revis proves that the conditioning issues he endured in 2016 with the Jets are behind him, he could push Phillip Gaines for the starting right cornerback job within the next few weeks. There's also potential use for him as a backup safety or in packages that feature a large number of defensive backs.
