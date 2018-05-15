Darren Andrews: Waived by Patriots

Andrews was waived by the Patriots on Monday.

Andrew, who went undrafted out of UCLA this spring, signed with New England last week after finishing his Bruins career fourth on the schools' all-time receptions list. Even if he passes through waivers unclaimed, Andrews still has plenty of time to latch on with another team before training camps start up this summer.

