Darren Fells: Cut by Browns
The Browns released Fells on Sunday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.
Per Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer, the Browns dangled Fells on the trade market but were unable to find a suitable partner. Fells doesn't bring much to the table as a pass catcher, failing to reach 200 receiving yards in four of five pro campaigns. That said, his ability as a blocker has allowed him to maintain a consistent workload the past four seasons -- between 32 and 61 percent of the offensive snaps in a given year -- so the 32-year-old should garner interest after the extension received by fellow blocking specialist Nick Boyle from the Ravens last week.
