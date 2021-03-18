The Texans released Fells on Thursday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Reasonable enough that a rebuilding team would cut a soon-to-be 35-year-old, though the Texans aren't exactly loaded with talent at his position. Jordan Akins, Pharaoh Brown and Kahale Warring inhabit the Houston depth chart, while Fells will now become an unrestricted free agent. Fells averaged only 1.7 receptions for 20.4 yards in 32 games with the Texans, but he did score touchdowns on 11 of his 55 catches. The combination of competent blocking and red-zone utility should give Fells some real-life value as a backup tight end, though he's unlikely to achieve fantasy relevance.