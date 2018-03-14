Darren Fells: Inks deal with Cleveland
Fells agreed Wednesday with the Browns on a three-year, $12 million contract, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Mainly valued for his work as a run blocker, Fells proved to be a productive pass-catching complement behind starting tight end Eric Ebron in Detroit last season, hauling in 17 of 26 targets for 177 yards and three scores. With Seth DeValve and David Njoku both ranking as higher priorities in the passing game at tight end for new quarterback Tyrod Taylor, it's likely that Fells will see his involvement as a receiver decline in his new locale. Fells should still log plenty of snaps on early downs when the Browns look to pick up chunks of yardage on the ground.
