Darren McFadden: Parting ways with Dallas
The Cowboys will waive McFadden after the two sides mutually agreed to part ways, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.
McFadden has been stuck at fourth on the depth chart at running back all season, and even with starter Ezekiel Elliott (suspension) missing the Cowboys' last three contests, head coach Jason Garrett hasn't elected to keep McFadden active for the past two games. With an opportunity to play meaningful snaps unlikely to come McFadden's way barring an injury to either Alfred Morris or Rod Smith, the Cowboys elected to cut the veteran and allow him to pursue his options elsewhere.
More News
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Feeling thankful on Thanksgiving weekend, it's time to bank on Patriots running back Dion Lewis...
-
Week 12 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Our best analysis to help you set your Week 12 lineup is straight ahead. Start and sit issues...
-
Week 12 Injury Updates
Catch up on the latest news from around the NFL before Week 12 kicks off.
-
Week 12 DFS plays
Heath Cummings says your DFS base this week should be Ben Roethlisberger and Rob Gronkowsk...
-
Fantasy football: Bench Amari Cooper
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 12 sleepers
Some of the performances from Sunday could have put you in a hole with your Fantasy roster....