Darren Sproles: Likely to rejoin Eagles
Sproles (knee, arm), an unrestricted free agent, seems likely to re-sign with the Eagles, Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
While he wouldn't get many carries behind Jay Ajayi and Corey Clement, the 34-year-old could still be useful on special teams and passing downs if he makes a full recovery from the torn ACL and broken arm he suffered in Week 3 last season. Sproles resumed running in January and is leaning toward trying to play for at least one more year. The Eagles want him back, but they presumably expect him to settle for a salary far smaller than what he's grown accustomed to.
