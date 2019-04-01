Darren Sproles: Not rushed on retirement call
Sproles said he will wait until May to make a decision on retirement, The Press of Atlantic City's David Weinberg reports.
Coach Doug Pederson recently said he'd like to keep Sproles in Philadelphia for another season. While he hasn't explicitly said so, the 35-year-old running back seems to be deciding between the Eagles and retirement, rather than weighing offers from other teams. The trade for Jordan Howard provides some bulk in the Philadelphia backfield, but the team still lacks a reliable option for passing downs.
More News
-
Darren Sproles: Still wanted in Philadelphia•
-
Eagles' Darren Sproles: Pondering future•
-
Eagles' Darren Sproles: Leading rusher in playoff win•
-
Eagles' Darren Sproles: Gets nine touches in easy win•
-
Eagles' Darren Sproles: Totals 108 yards in win•
-
Eagles' Darren Sproles: Totals 46 yards in win•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
NFC Fantasy news and notes
Jamey Eisenberg spent time with several NFC coaches at the NFL's annual league meetings in...
-
Howard, Crowell find new homes
The Bears traded Jordan Howard to the Eagles, and Isaiah Crowell signed as a free agent with...
-
Gronk spikes career and retires
Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski announced his retirement Sunday after nine seasons in the...
-
Hunt, Chubb Fantasy outlooks
The Browns' controversial decision to add Kareem Hunt will pay off in the second half of the...
-
Tate a bust for Big Blue
Once upon a time, Golden Tate was a reliable Fantasy starter. But that was before he landed...
-
Coleman heads west to the 49ers
Tevin Coleman reunites with Kyle Shanahan, and it spells trouble for the 49ers' running backs...