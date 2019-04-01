Darren Sproles: Not rushed on retirement call

Sproles said he will wait until May to make a decision on retirement, The Press of Atlantic City's David Weinberg reports.

Coach Doug Pederson recently said he'd like to keep Sproles in Philadelphia for another season. While he hasn't explicitly said so, the 35-year-old running back seems to be deciding between the Eagles and retirement, rather than weighing offers from other teams. The trade for Jordan Howard provides some bulk in the Philadelphia backfield, but the team still lacks a reliable option for passing downs.