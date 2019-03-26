Darren Sproles: Still wanted in Philadelphia

Eagles coach Doug Pederson said he hasn't talked to Sproles since the end of the season but would love to have the 35-year-old on the team in 2019, Zack Rosenblatt of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.

An unrestricted free agent, Sproles still hasn't announced his decision on retirement, and it isn't entirely clear he'd stay in Philadelphia if he were to continue his football career. The Eagles could certainly use a veteran presence in the backfield, as their current depth chart holds Corey Clement (knee), Wendell Smallwood, Josh Adams, Boston Scott and Donnel Pumphrey. The team is also maintaining dialogue with Jay Ajayi (knee) and likely will add a running back in the upcoming draft.